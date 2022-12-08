Listen to ‘Yellowstone’s “The Gathering Track” From the

Ride off into the world of the Dutton family with the music that makes Yellowstone. Collider is excited to share an exclusive track from Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian‘s Yellowstone Season 5, Vol 1.1 soundtrack, entitled “The Gathering.” The ambiance of Yellowstone works, not only because of the stunning cinematography of the series, but because of the score that has been carefully crafted by Tyler and Vivian, which brings life to an already vibrant story. The full soundtrack, which you can pre-save now, will be available on December 9—allowing fans of the series to relive the magic of Taylor Sheridan‘s series.





Yellowstone has become infamous for its quiet rise to fame, with its popularity sparking a number of spinoffs including 1883, 1923, and the upcoming 6666. The Kevin Costner-led series is about John Dutton and the Yellowstone Ranch, which centers around Dutton’s fight for his land against those around him and deals with fighting within his own family. His children are always up to something and while we love Jamie (Wes Bentley), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce (Luke Grimes), there is a lot of family drama to unpack within the series, and the music really helps sell the wild west aspect of Yellowstone that we love so much.

For Tyler, he loves bringing to life Sheridan’s vision. In a quote provided with the exclusive track debut, Tyler said:

“Yellowstone continues to be one of the most incredible artistic endeavors of my life. Taylor Sheridan’s visionary series has allowed me to compose some of my most emotionally resonant music. The music has evolved along with the series, and in Season 5, we incorporated the greater stakes and the emotions that accompany them. I continue to collaborate with Breton Vivian to create atmospheric and thematic music that hopefully immerses the listener in a world of passion, tragedy, and hope with the natural tones of orchestra, fiddle, and instruments from around the world.”

Fans of Yellowstone, get ready. On December 9, you will be able to listen to the music of Season 5 as you prepare for where the series is headed with the chaos of the Dutton family. But after Beth and Summer’s big fight, who knows what we have next for us! Listen to “The Gathering,” pre-save the album, and check out the full track list below:





Yellowstone Season 5, Vol 1.1 Track List: