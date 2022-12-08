Madonna fans beg ‘please stop’ as she bites down on whip in racy

Madonna, 64, has shared yet another collection of raunchy photoshoots, this time brandishing a horse whip while wearing a lace balaclava.

In the captions across the pictures, the singer wrote: “Baby wants to ride. So high. For love. Now I lay me down to sleep. I pray the lord. My soul to keep.”

Many fans were left unimpressed by Madonna’s racy snaps, including Janet who wrote: “What are you doing??!! You are an amazing singer and you don’t need to be doing all of this! It’s making you look old and desperate for attention….please stop! You’re ruining your beauty!!!” (sic)

While Suhaila begged: “Listen to your fans – be yourself not this.”

However, some did jump to Madonna’s defence and told critics to ignore the 64-year-old if they don’t like her.

Debra stated: “Complaining about Madonna yet you’re still here…scroll if you don’t like it.”