Major power power outrage in Russia on Ukraine border after





Power outages have also been reported in the area following the blast in the district of Yakovlevsky close to the border with Ukraine. The explosion occurred following a series of strikes attributed to Ukrainian drones across Russia.

Footage shared on Russian social media shows a column of thick black smoke rising into the sky. Ukrainian has been suspected of having been behind a series of drones attack which has struck deep inside Russia in recent days. An explosion was reportedly heard by residents in Yakovlevsky followed by blackouts. The cause of the blast is not yet known but the region does lie close to the border with Ukraine.

On Tuesday, a drone strike hit an oil depot on a Russian airbase in Kursk. Only a day before Ukraine had reportedly managed to strike deep into Russia with drones striking two air bases. The Engels base in the Saratov region was hit along with the Dyagilevo airbase in Ryazan, killing three Russian soldiers and wounding four more. In response to the strikes, the Russian military launched a salvo of missiles at cities across Ukraine targetting the electricity system.

The explosions at the Engels airbase in Saratov and the Dyagilevo airfield in Ryazan came a short time after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania. At the summit in Bucharest, Latvia’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics argued that Ukrainian forces should be given the green light to launch attacks inside Russia in response to the Kremlin’s targetting of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Mr Rinkevics said: “We should allow Ukrainians to use weapons to target missile sites or airfields from where those operations are being launched.” The suggestion triggered a strong rebuke from the Russian Embassy in Latvia, calling Mr Rinkevic’s comments “incitement to unleash a large-scale war”.

Meanwhile, a recent Ministry of Defence intelligence briefing suggested the Russian military may be constructing an elaborate system of bunkers and earthworks around Belgorod in response to fears that Ukrainian forces may mount a cross-border offensive. The MoD note stated: “Russia has recently started extending defensive positions along its international border with Ukraine, and deep inside its Belgorod region. “On December 6, 2022, the governor of Belgorod announced he was establishing local ‘self-defence units.’ “Trench digging has been reported in Belgorod since at least April 2022, but the new constructions are probably more elaborate systems. designed to rebuff mechanised assault.”