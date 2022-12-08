Major road blocked after police with shields descend on Reading

The road is shut between the A329 Vastern Road and Caversham Bridge Roundabout. It was first reported closed at about 6.30am today (December 8). Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area by the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Traffic data company Inrix said: “A4155 Caversham Road in both directions closed, delays due to police incident between A329 Vastern Road and Richfield Avenue (Caversham Bridge Roundabout).”

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for details.

More to follow…