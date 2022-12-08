Man boosts income by £1,050 a month with ‘flexible’ side hustle

Xuan Tung Dang, from London, has joined Shepper, an app which rewards its users for carrying out market research, and supplying shopping and audit services to businesses. Members of the community earn an average of £100 a week while Mr Dang has managed to boost his income by around £1,050 a month.
“The extra incentives on the app, such as bonuses for tasks completed around the holiday season, make the jobs even more fun.
“There are many side hustles I could find, but the flexibility and enjoyment of Shepper’s tasks make it a standout for me.”
Shepper’s user base has tripled from 60,000 to 180,000 since January this year.
Mr Dang said: “Since inflation has increased dramatically, I have certainly picked up more Shepper tasks and I appreciate that there are always jobs available to me on the app.
“Over the past four years, Shepper has established itself as an essential and successful service provider to businesses, as well as a fantastic and flexible source of income for us Shepherds.”
Lindsay Forster, CEO of Shepper, said there has been an increase in the use of the app with the impact of the cost of living crisis, and more people looking to boost their income.
She said: “Shepper allows people to earn on average £100 a week without doing anything outside their regular routine or taking time away from work, family or friends, by offering paid tasks in the local area.
“There are already over 180,000 people in the UK using Shepper to supplement their income and we anticipate this growing rapidly over the next year or so as we scale the business.”
The number of workers with second jobs climbed to 1,252,000 between July and September this year, the highest in 10 years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Almost half of Britons (47 percent) are considering taking on a side hustle to make ends meet.
Among the top-paying roles is a translator, with average salaries of more than £48,000.
Content creation jobs such as Influencer, Graphic Designer and Photographer, can earn £36,461, £36,145 and £33,306 respectively.
Seasonal temp workers can expect to earn an average of £32,058 pro rata, which may suit students or people with extra time during their holidays.
Other popular side gig roles include becoming a driver for companies like Uber and Evri, and Grocery Delivery Workers dropping off for big names such as Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Gorillas.
Paul Lewis, Chief Customer Officer at job search engine Adzuna, said: “Despite the tough macroeconomic environment, workers in the UK are finding new ways to increase their income and secure their living standards.
“Taking up a side gig on top of a 9-to-5 job has become a necessity to make ends meet for many households. For others, a side gig offers the chance to top up the Christmas coffers.
“Luckily, there’s currently a wide variety of second job options available. Jobseekers who are proficient in foreign languages, skilled at copywriting or fixing things, or who always stay on top of social media trends have a great chance of finding a side job with competitive pay.”
