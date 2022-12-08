Man boosts income by £1,050 a month with ‘flexible’ side hustle

Xuan Tung Dang, from London, has joined Shepper, an app which rewards its users for carrying out market research, and supplying shopping and audit services to businesses. Members of the community earn an average of £100 a week while Mr Dang has managed to boost his income by around £1,050 a month.

“The extra incentives on the app, such as bonuses for tasks completed around the holiday season, make the jobs even more fun.

“There are many side hustles I could find, but the flexibility and enjoyment of Shepper’s tasks make it a standout for me.”

Shepper’s user base has tripled from 60,000 to 180,000 since January this year.

Mr Dang said: “Since inflation has increased dramatically, I have certainly picked up more Shepper tasks and I appreciate that there are always jobs available to me on the app.

