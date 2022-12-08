Man Utd are wasting own time with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer transfer





Manchester United are wasting their own time with Donny van de Beek and the time has finally come to cash in on the £35million flop in the January transfer window. The Dutchman flattered to deceive once again on Wednesday night as he was handed a rare start in United’s 4-2 friendly defeat to Cadiz.

Although there wasn’t much to take from the mid-season exhibition, it was a golden chance for Van de Beek to make a statement given Erik ten Hag’s side were depleted in numbers. Instead, he failed to take the bull by the horns, a repetitive pattern every time the former Ajax maestro seemed to get the nod in midfield. Even when he started competitive matches this season in the Premier League and Europa League, Van de Beek has looked a shadow of his former self. Ultimately, Ten Hag was absolutely right when he said he does not see much point in the 25-year-old leaving on loan. READ MORE: Man Utd ‘targeting £65m double transfer deal in January’ for Erik ten Hag

Yet the longer United leave it, the more his value is going to plummet. At 25, there is every chance he could turn things around if he selects the right club for his next challenge. Years ago, Real Madrid and Barcelona were also prepared to compete with United for his signature but now there is confusion as to where he could go next. Van de Beek struggled for form and fitness during a brief loan spell with Everton before returning to Carrington with the view of turning over a new leaf under former boss Ten Hag. That just simply hasn’t happened, however, with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred all ahead of him in the pecking order.

If United want to sign Cody Gakpo in January, he is unlikely to come cheap with PSV set to demand up to £50m. With that in mind, Van de Beek could be the perfect player for United to sacrifice either in the deal or alternatively – to raise funds. It is hard to determine exactly how much the Dutch international midfielder is currently worth in the modern market but he is still a player of respectable value and potential. Having shelled out £35m over two years ago to land the technician, there has to be an appreciation that United will have to take a hit on Van de Beek in order to agree a sale.