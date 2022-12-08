Man Utd made Louis van Gaal ‘ashamed’ by cash offer as details

Louis van Gaal was left ‘ashamed’ by the money Manchester United offered him to become their new manager in 2014, his wife has revealed. Truus van Gaal has publicised details of a meeting and phone call between Van Gaal and then-chief executive Ed Woodward when he was appointed David Moyes’ successor eight years ago.

The Dutchman was already in the twilight of his coaching career when United came knocking, venturing into international management.

He earned his place at the Old Trafford claim on the back of guiding the Netherlands to the 2014 World Cup semi-finals.

But Van Gaal became the Premier League’s third highest-earning manager behind Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger by accepting the United job.

And in a recent interview with Nouveau, Truus claimed the 71-year-old – unmoved by financial gain – was almost feeling guilty to essentially exit retirement to earn such a lavish living at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

She said: “Perhaps because he witnessed the passing of his father and first wife early on? At such times, money is of no use to you.

“I remember when Manchester United were interested in Louis. Ed Woodward, the big boss, wanted to meet Louis and his agent in a hotel.

JUST IN: Man Utd must avoid Solskjaer error as plan spells bad news for Sancho