Margot Robbie’s Best Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score

Actress and producer Margot Robbie has been stealing the spotlight in the film industry as of late. Beginning her career with television in 2008 — she joins a list of Hollywood actors who started in Neighbours, an Australian soap opera — Robbie managed to have her breakthrough five years later with the black comedy The Wolf Of The Street. After that, she earned leading roles in movies like Focus, The Legend of Tarzan, and Suicide Squad. Furthermore, I, Tonya would catapult her career to new heights, scoring Robbie her first Best Actress Oscar nomination.





Robbie has made a career of balancing blockbuster movies with smaller, though-provoking work. Although her Pirates of the Caribbean project has been scrapped, we have a lot to look forward to with her future projects. For instance, Babylon will see her star alongside Brad Pitt later this year, in depiction of the rise and fall of early-Hollywood stars. Next summer will also see the release of her highly anticipated turn in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (via Esquire). Until then, let’s take a look at Margot Robbie’s best movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

8/8 About Time (2013) — 70%

Written and directed by Richard Curtis, About Time is a British movie starring Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams in the leading roles. The film centers around Tim, whose discovers that the men in his family have the ability to time-travel. He then uses this superpower to right his wrongs in the past for a better future, especially concerning his relationships. Robbie plays the character of Charlotte, the first woman Tim believes to be the love of his life. Scoring 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie teaches people to be kind and care for life a little more in the form that it’s presented to us.

7/8 Suite Française (2014) — 76%

Based on the second part of Irène Némirovsky’s 2004 novel of the same name, Suite Française is a romantic war drama. Directed by Saul Dibb, the film stars Michelle Williams as Lucile Angellier, Matthias Schoenaerts as Oberleutnant Bruno Von Falk, and Robbie as Celine. It concerns the forbidden romance between French villager Lucile and a German soldier Bruno during the occupation of France during World War II. The character of Celine also has an affair with a German soldier, which prompts Lucile to let herself feel love for Bruno. With a 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is a masterpiece that is not talked about enough.

6/8 Z For Zachariah (2015) — 79%

Based on the 1974 posthumously published book of the same name by Robert C. O’Brien, Z For Zachariah is a film directed by Craig Zobel. Robbie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Chris Pine star in the movie as the last people on Earth after a nuclear apocalypse. Ann (Robbie) lives an isolated life in a rural setting until injured engineer John (Ejiofor) wanders to her home. They start a very domestic partnership, that is, until Caleb (Pine) comes along and complicates things. The movie adaptation did a lot better than the actual book — as it turns out, the novel landed on many readers’ least favourite book lists.

5/8 Birds of Prey (2020) — 79%

As the eighth installment in the DC Extended Universe, Birds of Prey is a superhero movie directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson. It serves as a spin-off and a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. Robbie returns as Harley Quinn after she’s thrown to the streets by Joker after their break-up. She struggles to stand on her own feet, but finds refuge in forming a strong bond with Helena Bertinelli, Dinah Lance, and Renee Montoya to save Cassandra Cain from a Gotham City gang. For those who’d love to see a sequel, Robbie has said that it’s still possible we’re getting one. Upon its release, Birds of Prey earned a 79% Rotten Tomatoes Score.

4/8 The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) — 80%

Based on the 2007 memoir of the same name by Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street traces the rise and fall of the stockbroker Belfort (DiCaprio). It dates his engagement in corruption and fraud on Wall Street, which ultimately led to his downfall. Robbie plays his manipulative wife Naomi Lapaglia​​​​​​​. It was the first major American film to be released exclusively through digital distribution. Furthermore, it became Martin Scorsese’s highest-grossing film, and also the film with the most swearing. Overall, The Wolf of The Wall Street was controversial for many reasons, from its profanity to lack of sympathy for victims to its explicit sexual content and so much more. Nonetheless, it scored a solid 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

3/8 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (2019) — 85%

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is a drama-comedy starring an ensemble cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Robbie, and more. The film follows fading Hollywood star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt-double Cliff Booth (Pitt), as they struggle to find work in the final stages of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Robbie plays American actress and model Sharon Tate. This rapidly changing filming industry is set against the backdrop of the Tate murders by the Manson family. The setting, coloring, and costumes all add that Golden feel that Hollywood had back then. The acting was done believably well: Pitt, DiCaprio, and Robbie received immensely praise for their performances. The film itself, too, earned many accolades, so it’s no wonder that it scored an impressive 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2/8 I, Tonya (2017) — 90%

Loosely based on actual events, I, Tonya is a biographical sports mockumentary black comedy film, directed by Craig Gillespie and also produced by Robbie herself. It follows the life of figure skater Tonya Harding and her connection to the 1994 attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan. The film urges audience discussions, as the storyline is based on Harding and her ex-husband’s retelling of the story. As such, the plot completely reframes the implications of the aftermath of the attack, and depicts Harding as a victim. With a staggering 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s positive reviews mostly lauded Robbie’s excellent performance. She was nominated for multiple accolades, but sadly didn’t receive any wins. That said,, the role of Tony helped Robbie to get cast in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

1/8 The Suicide Squad (2021) — 90%

As a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016) and the 10th film in the DC Extended Universe, The Suicide Squad (2021) is yet again based on the eponymous DC Comics team. Written and directed by James Gunn, the superhero film stars an ensemble cast of actors such as Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and many more. In the film, several convicts/supervillains are recruited for a mission in South American island nation of Corto Maltese to get reduced sentences. The movie was praised for its performances and Gunn’s direction, and was deemed as a significant improvement upon the previous movie — hence its 90% Rotten Tomatoes score.