McDonald’s hopes deals like 50-cent double cheeseburgers beef up

Last holiday season, McDonald’s leaned on singer Mariah Carey’s star power and discounts to drive customers to its mobile app.

This year, the Chicago-based restaurant giant is going further, giving customers the chance to win free McDonald’s for life for themselves and three of their friends with every mobile order. The chain is also offering exclusive access to branded merch releases and deals on food, like a 50-cent double cheeseburger.

The three-week-long promotion, which began Monday, is part of the company’s broader digital strategy to drive traffic to its mobile app through seasonal promotions and create recurring revenue without sacrificing profitability.

In recent years, restaurant companies have turned to loyalty programs to drive downloads of their mobile apps and convince customers to keep coming back. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in late October that roughly two-thirds of U.S. customers who used the app in the last year had been active on it in the previous 90 days.

Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s U.S. division, told CNBC that app users are “more meaningful and more profitable” than other customers.

A little more than a year after its U.S. launch, McDonald’s loyalty program has 25 million members who had been active on the company’s mobile app over the prior 90 days, as of Sept. 30.

For comparison, Starbucks , which has had a loyalty program for more than a decade, reported 28.7 million active U.S. members during its latest quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill ‘s 3-year-old rewards program has 30 million members, although the chain doesn’t disclose how many have been active over the last three months.