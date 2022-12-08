Meghan and Harry ‘wanted to be private’ but ‘they’ve done opposite’





A Briton, moments before seeing King Charles, criticised Harry and Meghan for appearing to contradict their desire for privacy with their new Netflix documentary about their lives. Her words, spoken to Express.co.uk minutes before the King emerged from a meeting with community groups in King’s House, central London, echo those of royal commentators critical of the Sussexes for their alleged hypocrisy.

The woman said of Harry and Meghan’s decision to share the personal story of their relationship with the Royal Family: “It’s like in every family, if you have your issues, you don’t go and tell the world. They wanted to be private, and then obviously they’ve done the opposite of that.” The couple have returned to the spotlight in recent weeks after Netflix announced the release of a documentary on their life since moving to California. During the documentary the pair directly acknowledge the question of why they were choosing to make it, in a clip that also made its way into the trailer for the show. They are heard being asked: “Why did you want to make this documentary?”

Harry replies: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. He added: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Meghan is seen appearing to wipe away tears and says: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” However, royal commentators soon observed the contradiction in lamenting the struggle of being in the public eye while creating an intimate portrait of themselves to be broadcast on one of the biggest streaming services in the world. The Daily Mirror’s Russell Myers said the move was “just extraordinary”, adding: “For a couple wanting privacy, they’ve just blown it out of the water.” Mr Myers said: “I was shocked at the amount of personal insights but this is a six to ten-part Netflix series — it’s going to have to have content isn’t it and that’s the way it is.” READ MORE: Meghan & Harry were under ‘immense pressure’ at Frogmore – see inside [REVEAL]

US reporter Michael Moynihan similarly hit out at the Sussexes during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show ahead of the documentary’s release, in which he questioned their representation of the press. Mr Moynihan said: “The bigger issue here is the absurdity of this idea that the press is intrusive. Is it intrusive? It absolutely is but guess what? You chose it. ‘Well, I didn’t choose the hereditary monarchy’ – no, no, no. “You have a deal with Netflix. Your wife has a podcast deal with Spotify, worth tens of millions of dollars. Look at their house in Montecito, what the f**k have these people ever done? She was on Suits, he’s a ginger weirdo that has a family…he was just born into it.” In the documentary, Prince Harry laments the treatment reserved for brides joining the Royal Family as he accused the institution and the media of “dirty tricks.” DON’T MISS: King Charles refuses to back plot to axe Harry and Meghan royal titles [REVEAL]

He said he and Meghan Markle were the victims of a “dirty game”, claiming negative stories about them were “planted” to undermine their position. Prince Harry said: “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.” He added: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”