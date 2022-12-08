Meghan details horror death threat in new documentary

Meghan Markle has said she received adeath threat while living in Canada, while Prince Harry has condemned what he called the “feeding frenzy” surrounding their relationship, as the couple discussed their lives during their new Netflix show.

In the third episode of the six-part show, the first three installments of which dropped on the streaming service at 8am, Meghan talks about her move to Toronto in 2020.

She says: “I would say to the police, if any other woman in Toronto said to you I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house who follow me everywhere that I go and I feel scared, wouldn’t you say that it was stalking?

“And they said yes, but there’s really nothing we can do because of who you’re dating.

“I was like, so I’m just supposed to live like this? And then I got a death threat and things changed because I needed to have security.”