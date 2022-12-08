Meghan ‘dominant’ while Harry ‘childlike & vulnerable’ in

“We see comparisons of Diana with her boys and Meghan with her two children and, presumably, the similarities that Harry sees helped create his love for his wife, but might also stoke his anxiety that Meghan will also leave him for similar reasons, or even because he was late on their first date.

“As parents, Harry and Meghan are shown combining a totally besotted love for their children that includes proximity and protection with a desire to allow them the kind of feelings of freedom that Harry seems to mourn for in his own childhood.

“Unlike Harry, Archie has no older brother to play with and to have watch out for him in the way we are shown William doing to Harry, but we are shown Archie running off ahead of his parents on beaches and in the country.

“We also see scenes of either him or his sister strapped to Meghan in a baby carrier as she goes out to feed the chickens in an everyday rural scene.”