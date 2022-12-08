Meghan insists she tried to ‘fit in’ with Royal Family

Speaking in the third episode of the bombshell Netflix series released on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex recalled how she “knew there was a protocol for how things were done”.

Meghan Markle has insisted she “didn’t want to embarrass” the Royal Family as she embedded into royal life following her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

She recounted a deliberate decision to not wear bright coloured outfits during royal engagements, saying she “rarely wore colour” because “you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty”, but you “also shouldn’t be wearing the same colour as one of the other, more senior members of the family”.

She said the “muted” tones of her outfits were “so I could just blend in”.

She commented: “I’m not trying to stand out here.”

“There is no version of me joining this family, and trying to not do everythng I could to fit in.”

She added: “I don’t want to embarrass the family.”

