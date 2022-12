Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to appear on the US talk show ahead of the release of the second part of the bombshell documentary.

The programme appeared to tease the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance with a post on its Twitter profile this Thursday.

They wrote: “Guess who’s making their talk show debut next Thursday? We’ll give you a hint” accompanied by emojis of a tiara and tie.

MORE TO FOLLOW…