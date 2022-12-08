Meghan Markle dons Diana’s £17,800 Cartier watch in Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped their new Netflix documentary today. The Duchess of Sussex wore a very special piece of jewellery in some scenes. It once belonged to her mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, added a touch of glitz to her ensemble with her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s £17,800 gold Cartier Tank watch.

She also sported her £5,000 Cartier Love bangle, which she’s owned since at least 2017. Meghan then teamed this with a $3,000 mini gold tennis bracelet, worth roughly £2,456 in British Sterling, designed by Jennifer Meyer.

She completed her look with a lilac long-sleeved jumper which looked fabulous on the Duchess of Sussex.

In other parts of the show, she could be seen sporting her £271,000 engagement ring from Prince Harry.

