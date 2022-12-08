Meghan Markle dons Diana’s £17,800 Cartier watch in Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped their new Netflix documentary today. The Duchess of Sussex wore a very special piece of jewellery in some scenes. It once belonged to her mother-in-law Princess Diana.
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, added a touch of glitz to her ensemble with her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s £17,800 gold Cartier Tank watch.
She also sported her £5,000 Cartier Love bangle, which she’s owned since at least 2017. Meghan then teamed this with a $3,000 mini gold tennis bracelet, worth roughly £2,456 in British Sterling, designed by Jennifer Meyer.
She completed her look with a lilac long-sleeved jumper which looked fabulous on the Duchess of Sussex.
In other parts of the show, she could be seen sporting her £271,000 engagement ring from Prince Harry.
The Tank watch, once owned by Princess Diana and thought to be gifted to Meghan by Harry, was priced at £17,800 at the time but is now likely worth a lot more given its history.
It is one of the pieces sported by Meghan. The elegant timepiece was worn by Diana on a number of occasions, including a 1997 visit to London’s Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple and an engagement at the British Lung Foundation that same year.
Meghan is known to be a fan of the Tank watch and splurged on her own version back in 2015 when her show at the time, Suits, was picked up for a third season.
She told Hello Magazine: “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.
“I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”
Meghan has been gifted several items from Diana’s collection. They include Diana’s butterfly earrings and gold bracelet which she wore on their Australian tour in 2018.
Yet the watch is a favourite and she has been spotted wearing it often. Meghan has always been known to favour large jewellery stacks, while members of the Royal Family typically prefer to keep their accessories to a bare minimum.
Alongside the Cartier watch, the mother-of-two stacked a £5,000 Cartier Love bracelet.
It’s a design that she has worn many times in the past, and which is also thought to have been a gift from Prince Harry in the early days of their romance.
The oval Cartier band is made of two C-shaped halves screwed together and the only way to remove it is with a screwdriver like the 18-carat one supplied – a feature said to be inspired by medieval chastity belts.
King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson each had earlier versions of the Cartier Love Bracelet as well.
Meghan also sported her £271,000 engagement ring in other parts of the programme, which was originally designed by Prince Harry and court jewellers Cleave and Company using one stone from Botswana and two smaller stones from Diana’s collection.
Harry proposed to Meghan in November 2017 with a glittering ring comprising a solid yellow gold band.
However, in 2019, images revealed that the design had been changed in order to incorporate a thinner band that was set with several pave diamonds all around it.
Meghan is also thought to have added a more dainty $3,000, or £2,456, mini gold tennis bracelet designed by Jennifer Meyer.
On her website, the jewellery designer describes the bracelet as “chic complement to everyday style” and “a true staple”.
