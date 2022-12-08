Meghan Markle’s £120 earrings in New York were ‘different’ for





Meghan Markle, 41, wowed royal fans in her white Louis Vuitton bespoke gown in New York, however, she chose an interesting choice of jewellery for the evening which received less attention on the night. The gorgeous jewels only cost £120, making them a bargain purchase for the Duchess of Sussex.

To add some glamour, the royal wore Carolina Herrera’s “Kaleidoscopic Gold Plated Drop earrings Embellished with Crystals” on Tuesday night, which looked incredible on the Duchess. The earrings are described as “gold plated drop earrings embellished with crystals in different shapes” that also have “press-stud fastening”. Royal fans loved this new and quirky jewellery choice from Meghan Markle. For instance, Twitter user @Beauxxwew wrote: “Love this pair of earrings!!”

Another fan on Instagram, @aasantewaa_10 simply said: “Exquisite.” Royal watcher @roseecar27 added: “I love those earrings.” Similarly, @hispath123 commented: “Beautiful”, whilst @jdmgeorgia wrote: “Those earrings are simple but so striking. Perfect with the dress.” One fan was so excited by seeing the £120 earrings that they asked on Instagram if there were any “dupes” going for cheaper rates. Instagram user @moviequeen_34 said: “Alright… someone spill the dupe details!” The Duchess of Sussex looked fabulous in a bespoke Nicolas Ghesquiere white gown from Louis Vuitton on Tuesday evening. DON’T MISS:

Finally, she could be seen wearing the Aquamarine ring on Tuesday which she also wore on her wedding day. The ring is believed to be an heirloom from the late Princess Diana, which Harry gifted to her after they tied the knot back in 2018. Maxwell Stone, an expert jeweller from Steven Stone commented on the ring for Express.co.uk. He said: “The striking aquamarine emerald cut cocktail ring features an aquamarine flanked by small solitaire diamonds – the eye-catching aquamarine was given to Princess Diana by her friend, Lucia Flecha de Lima, and created into a ring by Asprey in 1996.

“Aquamarine is one of the most visually beautiful gemstones. With an enchanting pale blue colour, the ring was a perfect addition to Meghan’s Ripple of Hope Gala outfit and carries a great deal of sentiment with it. “Not only did it belong to Meghan’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, but the Duchess wore it as her ‘something blue’ on her wedding day in 2018. “Having been passed down to Meghan Markle from Harry, it’s interesting to know that the Aquamarine’s light blue colour symbolises feelings of sympathy, trust, and friendship, particularly ahead of the couple’s Netflix docuseries. “While the ring is no doubt priceless, if it were available to buy, it would be worth around £85,000.”