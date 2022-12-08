Meghan’s curtsey triggers criticism for ‘mocking’ royal protocol

The Duchess of Sussex has faced renewed backlash after the much anticipated Netflix docu-series unveiled her “mocking” impression of a historical royal tradition. In the second episode of ‘Harry and Meghan’ the Duchess of Sussex recreated the curtsy she performed in front of Queen Elizabeth II during her first meeting with the late monarch. As Meghan performed, her husband Prince Harry sat beside her, appearing bemused and glancing away as his wife sat upright again. Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas was quick to share his assessment of the Prince’s reaction.

Commenting on a clip of Meghan’s curtsey impression on Twitter, Jesús Enrique Rosas wrote: “Whoa. Harry really didn’t like the curtsy mocking.”

His opinion was echoed by royal author Gyles Brandreth, who told Talk TV: “It’s embarrassing because it is mocking.

“Nobody curtsies to the Queen like that and nobody would have advised her to do it that way.”

He added: “To do this sort of mocking thing is uncomfortable, but it is a cultural difference. It’s like you would do a curtsey if you were playing in Snow White.”