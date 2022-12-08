Mom rescues 4 kids, pets from house fire

NEBO – Tiffani Kirby had just tucked her youngest kids into bed Sunday night when her 11-year-old asked her if she could take a cardboard box to their collection for their woodstove.

Kirby told her to go ahead, and that’s where the night took a turn for the worse.

“She opened the door, and as she opened the door, a bunch of smoke came out,” Kirby said.

She looked behind her daughter, Madyson, and saw that part of the metal piping that goes from the woodstove to the chimney was on the ground.

“I told Madyson to go get me a jug of water that we keep just in case and I was gonna put the fire out,” Kirby said.

She started to splash the jug of water on the walls, but realized the fire had spread far more than she could handle on her own.

Her oldest, Stephanie, wasn’t home when the fire started, but Kirby ushered her other four children, Madyson, Aubrey, Grace and Chase, out of the home while she was on the phone with 911.

When she got out all of the kids away from the home, she went back inside and managed to herd their three cats and two dogs out of the house and away from the fire, too.

She lives in a fairly remote area in Nebo, so by the time firefighters were arriving on scene, the house was engulfed in flames, Kirby said.

“Whenever the fire department got there, I kind of was just hysterical,” Kirby said. “I took my kids to the church across the street and we sat there with the pastor and his wife.”

This week, she’s working on rebuilding their lives – getting new copies of everyone’s social security cards and birth certificates, regaining access to her bank account since she lost her debit and credit cards in the fire, and figuring out where to go from there. It’s been a difficult task since Kirby currently doesn’t have a car.

Despite that, Kirby said she’s counting her blessings.

“I am so grateful,” Kirby said. “I’m blessed. If it weren’t for Madyson saying that she needed to go throw that cardboard away, we wouldn’t have known because it was inside the walls. I had no clue it was that bad. There was no smoke coming out of the vents to the rest of the house or anything.”

How to help

Her aunt, Cheri, created a GoFundMe for Kirby and her kids to help them get back on their feet, and the front desk at the Comfort Inn on Burkemont Avenue is accepting donations.

She said she’s been approved for an apartment and goes to turn in the paperwork on Monday, but she’s still trying to furnish it. She said she has a dining table, toddler bed and another bed lined up, but she still needs a bed for herself and her three other kids.

She said the kids’ schools have really stepped up to the plate and helped with getting clothes and they really don’t need more of those. She said they really don’t have a way to cook in the hotel room, so gift cards to restaurants near their hotel also would be helpful until they can get situated in their apartment.

She also needs help rehoming one of her dogs, a 1-year-old German Shepherd named Odin, three indoor cats, and six barn cats who are used to being outside. She said the barn cats all are loveable and friendly, but she had them to help keep wildlife away from her chickens. The chickens already have been rehomed.

Kirby said she’s worried about Christmas, and said all of the presents she bought for the kids were damaged either by the fire or from the water used to put it out. She said the kids don’t really have any toys to play with at the moment because of the fire, but if anyone wanted to donate toys or activities, the kids really enjoy arts and crafts, like slime kits.

Anyone with any questions or who wants to talk to Kirby about more specific needs or helping rehome her pets can reach her at 828-803-1071. The GoFundMe can be found at https://gofund.me/e67bfae0.