Nadia Sawalha on ‘staged’ Harry & Meghan and Brits real issue

She explained: “I didn’t like the beginning, from either of them, their video diaries. It felt staged, they felt uncomfortable with it they said, ‘Ooh, a friend of ours told us we should do [the documentary]’.

“If I had been an exec on that I would of cut those out because I think it lost us a bit at the beginning. It just felt a bit inauthentic. But everything afterwards, the interviews, felt very authentic, but the first bit was cringe.”

The documentary begins with Prince Harry filming himself from the Windsor Suite in Heathrow Airport as he left the country in March 2020.

He says: “What on earth happened? How did we end up here?”