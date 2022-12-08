Nazi secretary apologises for murdered Jews but denies

A 97-year-old Nazi typist nicknamed the “secretary of evil” has apologised for the thousands of Jewish people killed at a Polish concentration camp during her time working there, but has denied her involvement in the killings. Irmgard Furchner, who was 18 when she began working as a secretary for the Nazis at Stutthof concentration camp in 1943, has been at the centre of a 14-month trial discussing her knowledge of the atrocities committed while she was in office. Furchner is the first woman to be tried in Germany for Nazi-era crimes in decades and disappeared at the start of her trial only to be arrested a few hours later.

Addressing a regional court in Itzehoe in northern Germany earlier this week, Furchner said she was “sorry for everything that happened”.

But, in her closing remarks, she added: “I regret that I was in Stutthof at that time. That’s all I can say.”

Known as the “Secretary of Evil” because of her role in dealing with communications given by the commander of the concentration camp, the elderly woman faces a two-year suspended sentence if she is found guilty. She is being tried as a juvenile because of how old she was during her time working.

Under the German legal system, she will be found guilty of being an accessory to all the murders that occurred during her time at Stutthof if prosecutors can persuade the judge that she had been aware of the systematic killings at the camp when she worked there, even if she was not directly involved in carrying them out.