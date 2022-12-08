‘Need £10,000 more’ – State pension must double to be

State pensioners were hugely relieved when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he would reinstate the triple lock for next year. Unfortunately, next April’s 10.1 percent increase still won’t be anywhere near enough to cover today’s rocketing living costs.

Millions of UK pensioners will continue to face severe financial difficulties in 2023 and beyond as they have barely half the income they need in retirement.

New research from pension provider iSipp shows that pensioner households need £20,000 a year for a comfortable retirement today.

Inflation is increasing that figure at a rate of more than £1,000 a year.

Retired households aged between 65 and 74 spend £383.40 a week on average, which adds adding up to £19,936.80 a year.

Yet the new state pension, paid to those who retired from April 6, 2016, is currently worth a maximum £9,627.80 a year.

That leaves a staggering shortfall of £10,309 a year, unless they have income from other sources.

They will continue to fall well short of requirements when it increases to £10,600.20 a year from April.

It simply is nowhere near enough, and is forcing the government to launch endless rescue packages as energy and food prices rocket.

And some have it worse.