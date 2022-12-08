‘Need £10,000 more’ – State pension must double to be

State pensioners were hugely relieved when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he would reinstate the triple lock for next year. Unfortunately, next April’s 10.1 percent increase still won’t be anywhere near enough to cover today’s rocketing living costs.
Millions of UK pensioners will continue to face severe financial difficulties in 2023 and beyond as they have barely half the income they need in retirement.
New research from pension provider iSipp shows that pensioner households need £20,000 a year for a comfortable retirement today.
Inflation is increasing that figure at a rate of more than £1,000 a year.
Retired households aged between 65 and 74 spend £383.40 a week on average, which adds adding up to £19,936.80 a year.
Yet the new state pension, paid to those who retired from April 6, 2016, is currently worth a maximum £9,627.80 a year.
That leaves a staggering shortfall of £10,309 a year, unless they have income from other sources.
They will continue to fall well short of requirements when it increases to £10,600.20 a year from April.
It simply is nowhere near enough, and is forcing the government to launch endless rescue packages as energy and food prices rocket.
And some have it worse.
As I have reported before, older people who retired on the basic state pension before April 6, 2016, often face even greater hardship.
The old state pension currently pays just £7,376.20 a year at most. That leaves them an unbelievable £12,560.60 a year short of the money they need to enjoy a comfortable retirement.
Not riches, just comfort.
And they will still fall short from next April, when the basic state pension will rise by 10.1 percent but will still only pay at most £8,121.20 a year.
It leaves a huge income gap unless retirees also qualify for additional state pension such as the state second pension or State earnings-related pension scheme (Serps).
Older Express readers have repeatedly expressed their fury at how much less they are expected to live on, with women often struggling most as they have little or no company pension after giving up work to raise families.
Single pensioners face the biggest shortfall of all as they will only receive one state pension.
Couples should get double the income but may still find retirement hard as costs rocket, unless they have other sources of retirement savings.
Pensioners are hard hit by inflation as they spend relatively more of their money on food and energy, which have risen faster than anything else.
Gas and electricity bills have almost doubled while food costs 16 percent more. By contrast, recreation and leisure costs, which elderly people spend less money on, are up just 11 percent.
Pensioner struggles show just how important the triple lock is. Hunt was also right to pass on the full 10.1 percent inflation uplift to elderly benefit pension credit.
Around 850,000 of the poorest pensioners fail to claim this means-tested state pension top-up.
This can make a real difference but will still leave claimants around £10,000 a year short of what they need.
The state pension is seen as a safety net but the truth is it is scarcely that, as it is full of holes for people to fall through.
Yet incredibly, we still do not know if the triple lock will survive over the long term.
Separate research from Standard Life shows that more than one in six pensioners have forced to “unretire” as the cost of living bites, with twice as many women returning to work as men.
That’s fine if you are fit enough to return to work, but many are not.
There should be an emergency clarion call going out to the next generation, telling them to save all they can for their retirement.
Anyone relying on the state for their final years is heading for disaster.
