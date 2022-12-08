Netflix Is Releasing a Bernie Madoff Documentary Series

This content is imported from youTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It has been nearly fifteen years since Bernie Madoff went down for orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, yet his influence on the culture apparently hasn’t waned. As if a Robert De Niro movie, an ABC miniseries, two documentaries, and a play weren’t enough—not to mention the scores of fictional characters and situations he inspired, from an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm to Emily St. John Mandel’s novel The Glass Hotel—now it’s Netflix’s turn. Adding to its impressive arsenal of true crime stories, the streamer is releasing a documentary series next month about the criminal financier, who in 2009 was sentenced to 150 years for his $64.8 billion fraud—he died in prison in April 2021.

Joe Berlinger, a veteran of the true crime documentary genre, directs the four-part series, called Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street. It will feature interviews with victims, whistleblowers, and investigators, along with never-before-seen footage of Madoff’s depositions, to paint a full picture of his spectacular con, one that destroyed thousands of lives, including those of his sons Mark (who committed suicide in 2010) and Andrew (who died of cancer in 2014).

But is there actually anything new to learn? According to Netflix, yes. “People think they know the story,” someone says in the show’s trailer. “They think it’s a story about one man.” It seems we’re about to find out otherwise. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street premieres on January 4.