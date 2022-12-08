Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in March 2023

It’s time to preview the third month of 2023 regarding what new Netflix Originals are on the way for our enjoyment. Here’s an ongoing preview of what new Netflix Original movies and series will hit the service throughout March 2023.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in March 2023

Shadow & Bone (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: March

The long-awaited return of the fantasy series Shadow and Bone will finally be coming in March 2023.

This season, set to have eight episodes, we’ll see Alina Stakov on the run, who has to devise a new plan to bring down the Shadow Fold.

Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, Calahan Skogman, and Lewis Tan star.

Luther (2023)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Serving as a continuation and perhaps a finale to the popular BBC series starring Idris Elba is the new feature film, Luther.

We still don’t know exactly the new movie’s plot, but we know it’ll be directed by Jamie Payne and star Andy Serkis, Cynthia Erivo, Dermot Crowley, and Lauryn Ajufo.

Wellmania (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: March 31st (subject to change)

Originally thought to release in January 2023, we hear the current plans to release the new Australian comedy series towards the tail-end of March 2023, but that’s yet to be officially confirmed.

The series, based on a novel by Brigid Delaney, follows Liv who has a major health crisis and is forced to rethink her ‘live fast, die young’ attitude.

Stars Celeste Barber, Lachlan Buchanan, and Remy Hii.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in March 2023

Sky High: The Series

Coming to Netflix: March 10th (subject to change)

Language: Spanish

Following the release of the 2020 action movie Sky High, Netflix clearly believed it did well enough for more but rather than ordering a sequel, it ordered a prequel series.

Here’s the official logline for the new series:

“To remain independent of her father, who’s a stolen-goods trafficker, a newly widowed single mom joins her late husband’s gang of smash-and-grab thieves.”

Luis Tosar, Asia Ortega, Álvaro Rico, Alana Porra, Patricia Vico, Ayax Pedrosa, Dollar Selmouni, Richard Holmes and Carmen Sánchez will all star.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Coming to Netflix: March 31st

Language: Japanese

Selling over 17 million copies, Black Clover is one of the most popular manga comics and is getting a movie adaptation at Netflix towards the tail end of March.

It’s not a direct adaptation, given the story will be wholly original but don’t fear; Yūki Tabata is supervising it.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect:

“In a world where magic is everything, Asta, a boy who was born with no magic, aims to become the “Wizard King,” to overcome adversity, prove his power, and keep his oath with his friends.”

Other March 2023 Netflix Releases

Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1) – Subject to change – March 15th – Indonesian romantic comedy series.

What are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix in March 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.