Netflix Shows That Viewers Will Love In 2023 – Looper

Fans of “That ’70s Show” are getting the chance to revisit the Forman basement in a whole new way. “That ’90s Show” is a spin-off that follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), Eric and Donna’s teenage daughter, as she stays with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) over the summer. Leia makes some new friends and they get into all kinds of crazy antics, including smoking in the basement and bringing a keg up to the water tower.

Many of the original cast members will make guest appearances on the show, including Ashton Kutcher as Kelso, Topher Grace as Eric, and Laura Prepon as Donna. We’re getting nostalgic already!

Bonnie and Terry Turner, the creators of the original series, developed the reboot with the help of their daughter Lindsay Turner, as well as Gregg Mettler. Mettler was a writer for the original show, and aside from being a creator of the reboot, he’s also the showrunner.

In a 2022 interview with Variety, Mettler said, “I wanted [the new series] to have the same feeling as ‘That ’70s Show’ did. The show had a very special tone. It was playful, it had a heart, it was sarcastic, it was filled with love within this family, within the friend group.”

The show is set for release on January 19.