Netflix’s Lookism Shares Opening Including New ATEEZ Single

The massively popular Lookism webcomic series is getting ready for its big anime debut with Netflix, and has released the opening theme sequence for fans early featuring a new single from ATEEZ, “Like That”! As Netflix continues to explore more of their options when it comes to anime original adaptations and productions, one of the coolest aspects of it are the greater opportunities for webcomic adaptations. Park Tae-joon’s original series already has a huge fanbase, and that could get even bigger with the anime. It had been delayed from its original planned release earlier this Fall, so fans have been eager to see how it all turns out.

This is especially notable because massively popular group ATEEZ will be lending their talents to the Studio MIR (the same studio behind Legend of Korra, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood and more) for the opening, “Like That.” The opening teases some of the faces fans will meet in the new anime series, and hypes up the kind of energy that could work out for a fun experience if the webcomic is anything to go by. Check out Lookism‘s opening as released by Netflix:

How to Watch Lookism

Lookism will be making its worldwide debut on Netflix on December 8th, and as for what to expect, Netflix begins to tease Lookism as such, “Currently serialized on LINE Manga and Naver WEBTOON, ‘Lookism’ follows the protagonist as he works hard to live life against the backdrop of various social issues. It began serialization in 2014 and has 8.7 billion views globally. Just like the original webtoon, the story of the animated series Lookism’ also deals with the subtle lookism and materialism present in the lives of people living in modern society.”

The synopsis continues with, “Unique character designers have breathed life into the main characters of the original manga, giving them vivid voices, dynamic direction and gorgeous effects. Through fascinating episodes with a slightly different feel compared to the original manga, this series will deliver excitement and new discoveries. Enjoy the story of Park Hyeong-seok as he overcomes diverse encounters and conflicts and grows to fulfill his dreams.”

What do you think of Lookism’s opening? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!