New Heroes, Pets, Expanded Content, and Limited Time Events in

Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, announced the latest global update for the mobile role-playing game Seven Knights 2 is available today and adds new heroes, pets, expanded content, limited-time events, and more.

New hero Steps of Atonement Clemyth (Legendary+) is a legendary explorer and outstanding technician who, as a buffer, makes allies’ buffs and debuffs undispellable. Led by her staff’s guiding light, Steps of Atonement Clemyth arrives in Seven Knights 2 with the abilities to increase an allies’ ultimate gauge, erase enemy territorial skills, and free allies to use their skills with increased cool time immunity. New pet Legendary+ Clemyth also joins Seven Knights 2 as part of the update.

Forbidden Magic Li (Legendary), another hero added today, brings along his dark powers including the ability to reduce enemy attack power at the start of battle. He can also strengthen allies by increasing their chance of blocking along with himself and can deal great damage to a one-target enemy using the ultimate ability. Max-level Legendary Li can be acquired for free via in-game events.

New content includes a new Side Story Chapter 2 Scenario “Bitter Cold Light.” Players can join Spike and Clemyth as they return and start their journey to go to Abyss.

Additionally, five new stages have been added to Maze of Trials, expanding it from 10 to 15 stages. New reward Essence of Soul is also available, which is used to transcend Mythic grade heroes. To celebrate this expansion, Light Crystal Shards will be offered upon the completion of each stage.

Limited-time in-game events offer players new and added rewards as part of the update. Players can take part and reap the rewards: