News Digest: Movies at the fairgrounds | Domestic violence

Survivor support

Tri-Valley Haven is set to offer an eight-week, in-person support group for survivors of domestic violence.

The program will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday starting next week (Dec. 12), with the exception of holidays. Registration is required; no drop-ins allowed.

“Our weekly, facilitated support groups are confidential and conducted by licensed professionals. For safety and confidentiality, the location of the group meeting will be given upon registration,” the nonprofit stated.

“When privacy is required or desired, we offer one-on-one therapy sessions with licensed therapists for both adults and children, to address all domestic violence or sexual assault-related issues. Counseling sessions are initially free, and then available on a sliding scale,” officials said.

To learn more, contact Sharon at 925-449-5846, ext. 2607, or [email protected]

Dublin Blvd. work

Ongoing pavement rehabilitation work on Dublin Boulevard, between Scarlett and Hacienda drives, has been delayed due to the recent stormy weather and cold temperatures, according to city officials. The project is now expected to be completed by January.

“Because the pavement is currently uneven, drivers should be especially cautious when driving in that area, and pedestrians should be careful when crossing intersections,” city officials said.

The upcoming paving work is set to occur during daytime hours because of the cold nights, so intermittent lane closures and detours will be required during those days. The traffic delays are anticipated to last about seven days once the work begins. To learn more, visit dublin.ca.gov.