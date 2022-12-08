Nintendo’s 10 Year Call of Duty Deal Explained | GameSpot News

Would you play Call of Duty if it was on Switch? Because Microsoft has announced a 10-year commitment that will see the franchise published on Nintendo platforms again if the pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved. The deal was announced in a tweet by Phil Spencer, who added that Call of Duty games will also continue to be offered for PC players on Steam simultaneously with Xbox.

Imagine a world where Call of Duty is on Switch and not PlayStation. Scary isn’t it.

You know what else is scary? Fighting people in Elden Ring’s colosseums. The game’s big update launches today, December 7, and thanks to a full list of patch notes we now know what else it includes. There are multiple new hairstyles for players, general balance tweaks, and a series of bug fixes.

Elden Ring Patch Notes:

Overwatch 2 season 2 is now live and the biggest change is the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass.

