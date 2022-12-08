Categories
Gaming

Nintendo’s 10 Year Call of Duty Deal Explained | GameSpot News



Nintendo's 10 Year Call of Duty Deal Explained | GameSpot News

Would you play Call of Duty if it was on Switch? Because Microsoft has announced a 10-year commitment that will see the franchise published on Nintendo platforms again if the pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved. The deal was announced in a tweet by Phil Spencer, who added that Call of Duty games will also continue to be offered for PC players on Steam simultaneously with Xbox.

Imagine a world where Call of Duty is on Switch and not PlayStation. Scary isn’t it.

You know what else is scary? Fighting people in Elden Ring’s colosseums. The game’s big update launches today, December 7, and thanks to a full list of patch notes we now know what else it includes. There are multiple new hairstyles for players, general balance tweaks, and a series of bug fixes.

Elden Ring Patch Notes:

https://www.gamespot.com/articles/elden-ring-multiplayer-goes-live-today-alongside-big-1-08-update-see-the-full-patch-notes/1100-6509789/

Overwatch 2 season 2 is now live and the biggest change is the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass.

Overwatch 2 Patch Notes:

https://www.gamespot.com/articles/overwatch-2-patch-brings-buffs-and-nerfs-alongside-new-hero-ramattra/1100-6509765/



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.