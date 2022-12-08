Nor-Shipping targets renewable potential with first Norwegian

Nor-Shipping has announced that its 2023 event, taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, 6-9 June, will feature a dedicated offshore wind pavilion for the very first time. Hosted by specialist cluster organisation Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW), the area aims to showcase national expertise to a global audience, opening up business opportunity for stakeholders throughout the maritime and ocean industries. Floating offshore wind will be a key focus, highlighting the potential of an energy niche set for “explosive growth”.

The value of #PartnerShip

“The offshore wind industry is the global ‘talk of the town’,” comments Arvid Nesse, NOW’s Manager. “At Nor-Shipping we aim to demonstrate that Norwegian companies are primed to hit the markets now, accelerating global development in a sector that has huge promise for delivering long-term, sustainable energy.

“With over 350 member organisations, we have a diverse and established range of expertise, solutions and services to showcase. In effect, we offer a complete value chain that can be world leading in unlocking enormous value and growth, especially in floating offshore wind, where our members have truly unique competency. The fact that Nor-Shipping attracts such a high-quality, global audience of industry decision makers makes it the perfect place to supercharge developments. Come and see for yourself in Hall T next June.”

The new pavilion complements both Nor-Shipping’s overall mission of enabling sustainable, profitable commercial opportunity in the ocean space, while also dovetailing with 2023’s main theme of #PartnerShip.

From potential to profit

“We see this as an evolutionary step forward for Nor-Shipping,” states Sidsel Norvik, Nor-Shipping Director. “The need to facilitate ways of accessing truly renewable energy sources is evident to all, and here we have an organisation with the membership to make this a reality. Combining their expertise with our platform will, we believe, create awareness, understanding and a desire to seize the business opportunity that is open to many beyond the energy field, including our core maritime audience. We see this as profitable #PartnerShip in action. It’s an exciting move, for all our stakeholders.”

With members ranging from start-ups to major industry players, including names such as Equinor, ABB, Fred Olsen Seawind and Mainstream, NOW is targeting a global market share of over 10%, with considerably more than that relating to floating offshore wind. The body, located in Haugesund, Oslo, Stavanger and Kristiansand, has grown out of Norway’s Marine Energy Test Centre, where the world´s first floating wind turbine is currently being tested. Norway aims to position itself as a leading international ‘brand’ for offshore wind development, with this pavilion being utilised as a key measure in enabling that strategy.

Major markets on show

Alongside the Offshore Wind Pavilion, Nor-Shipping offers visitors and exhibitors a range of national pavilions covering key maritime and ocean industry markets, including Japan, Germany, South Korea, Turkey and Singapore, amongst others.

Nor-Shipping 2023 will feature five main exhibition halls, spanning some 22,000 m2. Your Arena for Ocean Solutions also boasts an activity programme that includes the C-level Ocean Leadership Conference, Blue Talks, The Fourth International Autonomy Summit, AfterWork social schedule, and much more.

Source: Nor-Shipping