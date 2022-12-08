Norse Atlantic Airways connects Berlin with Fort Lauderdale,

In Florida the air temperature during the winter months is a pleasant 25 degrees during the day; the water temperature is well above 20 degrees and on average it does not rain more than five days a month. Thanks to the mild weather, the winter months are the ideal time to travel to the region in the Gulf of Mexico, which is marked by a subtropical climate.

Whatever you like to do when travelling, hardly any holiday wishes are left unfulfilled in the East Coast state of Florida. Adventure and adrenaline are provided by world-famous theme parks such as Disney World and the Universal Resort in Orlando, to name just two of the many amusement parks. A trip to Key West is essential for literature lovers. The private museum Hemingway House gives an insight into the life of Nobel laureate Ernest Hemingway – some parts still have their original furnishings. Florida’s 2,900 kilometres of coastline and the Everglades National Park, where it is not uncommon to see alligators in the wild, offer unique nature experiences.