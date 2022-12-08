Norway is turning its back on what made it fabulously rich

Norway has become astonishingly rich thanks to its oil and natural gas. It has been just 50 years since it began pumping petroleum and natural gas from its continental shelf and, by any measure, Norway now enjoys some of the world’s highest living standards.

It has the third-highest GDP per capita globally (£82,000), its multilingual children are educated at the best-resourced schools, its prosperous workers enjoy high levels of social protection and top global happiness indicator charts, and beer in Oslo pubs can reach £9 a pint.

However, this wealth has made Norway cautious. The Nordic nation is moving faster than most in de-carbonising its economy, conscious that its fortune has been built on fossil fuels.

It is also wary about using its resources to help the rest of Europe through its current energy crisis, in the wake of drastic Russian cuts to gas supplies.

Even before the war in Ukraine squeezed global markets and sparked a scramble for supplies, Norway’s revenues had soared to more than Nkr288bn (£24bn) in 2021.

Now, the Norwegian finance ministry says oil and gas revenue will be Nkr1.17trn (£96bn) this year, rising to Nkr1.38trn (£113bn) in 2023.

Much of that will go to the Government Pension Fund, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, a national nest egg worth more than Nkr12.7trn (£1.04trn) for its five million citizens.

A staunch Nato ally – the alliance’s current secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, is a former Norwegian prime minister – and a European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member, Norway is seen as a much more reliable oil and gas supplier for Europe than, say, Russia or Saudi Arabia.

However, it has been reproached for not rushing to help its neighbours.

Critics say it should use its wealth to cut its allies some slack. Some even describe this energy income as obscene, and effectively, a giant price gouge.

Poland’s prime minister denounced the “sick” gas prices, called on Norway to share its “excess, gigantic” profit with Ukraine and accused Oslo of indirectly “preying” on the conflict.

Norway says it is open to discussing potential long-term gas agreements and price caps with European partners.

Jonas Gahr Store, the country’s prime minister, says he recognises Europe wants more oil and gas at more affordable prices.

“We will continue to be a stable energy supplier that contributes to helping Europe get through a demanding winter,” he said last month.

And in October, the Baltic Pipe, first mooted in 1991, began operations, pumping Norwegian gas to Poland via Denmark.

But in the long term, Norway wants to divest from fossil fuels and pursue a green future.

The country is acutely aware of its contribution to the climate crisis, and exports most of the oil and gas it extracts – its own electricity grid is almost entirely powered by clean renewable energy, mainly hydroelectric power.

The government also realises that its oil reserves won’t last forever.

In May, Norway unveiled plans for a major expansion of its offshore wind energy production by 2040, aiming to turn it into an exporter of renewable electricity.

The centre-left government has now set a target to develop 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2040.

It has also taken green steps in other areas. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has invested in environmentally and socially responsible assets.

It not only boasts the highest rate of electric vehicle sales but also the highest share of renewable energy usage.

It means that the country that has benefitted spectacularly from oil and gas may well be the one that shows the world how to wean itself off fossil fuels.