Norwegian Cruise Line reveals new routes for 2024 and 2025:

Norwegian Cruise Line has new itineraries for winter 2024/2025 and summer 2025.

The Miami-based cruise line announced it will transport guests to famous travel destinations in the Greek Isles, Israel, Egypt, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Alaska and Panama Canal, according to a press release issued on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Norwegian’s itinerary announcement noted that the company is offering a deal where single cruise guests get to add a second passenger to their stateroom for free. The deal will be available for a limited time.

The cruise line is also extending its “guest-favorite” Free At Sea offer, which provides cruisers up to $3,450 in savings, and a choice of up to six sailing perks, including a free and unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions credits, free Wi-Fi access, friend and family discounts and free roundtrip airfare for the second guest.

“When planning new itineraries, we listen to our guests and provide them with the ultimate cruise vacation,” Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement.

“Our itineraries are designed to provide longer port hours and less sea days to truly allow our guests the opportunity to dive into the cultures and destinations they are visiting,” Sommer continued. “It’s a way to reconnect with the world around them, and with our promotion, we make it easy.”

Norwegian’s press release noted that the cruise line currently has an 18-ship fleet that sails to nearly 400 destinations worldwide.

In 2024 and 2025, Norwegian will set six of its ships on new itineraries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America.

Greek Isles, Israel and Egypt

The Norwegian Viva, a 965-foot “Prima Class” ship that’s set to debut in August 2023, will be making trips to the Greek Isles, Israel and Egypt, according to Norwegian’s press release.

Starting in September 2023, the Norwegian Viva will sail select seven-day roundtrips from the Piraeus Port of Athens in Greece to other famous Greek Isles, including Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes and Iraklion.

From May 2025 to November 2025, the ship will make nine- to 11-day voyages to Haifa, Israel, Athens, Greece and Istanbul, Turkey. Other destinations include the Port of Ashdod in Jerusalem, Israel, the Alexandria Port in Egypt and the Port Said in Egypt.

Northern Europe

The Norwegian Prima, the first “Prima Class” ship in Norwegian’s fleet, also measuring 965 feet, will be making trips throughout Northern Europe from May 2025 to September 2025, according to Norwegian’s press release.

The ship will sail a series of 10- and 11-day voyages from the Port of Southampton in London, England, to Reykjavik, Iceland, and Geiranger, Norway.

The Norwegian Prima’s varied itineraries will also include stops at Alesund, Flåm and Bergen, Norway, in addition to Brussels and Bruges (Port of Zeebrugge), Belgium, Akureyri and Isafjordur, Iceland, and Amsterdam.

Mediterranean

The Norwegian Breakaway, a 1,068-foot ship that debuted in 2013 and was refurbished in 2018, will sail Mediterranean waters from April 2025 to October 2025, according to Norwegian’s press release.

The ship will alternate between nine- and 10-day routes that journey to Barcelona and Ibiza in Spain, Rome (Port of Civitavecchia), Florence, Pisa (Port di Livorno), Cagliari and Naples, Italy, and Cannes, France.

Norwegian’s press release states the ship will travel to other “bucket-list destinations” in the Mediterranean.

Caribbean

Norwegian Cruise Line will have three ships sailing new itineraries in the Caribbean, according to the company’s press release.

Beginning November 2024 through March 2025, the Norwegian Prima will make roundtrip sailings from New York City to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands and Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda. The Norwegian Prima’s itineraries will alternate between 10 and 12 days.

The Norwegian Viva will make San Juan, Puerto Rico its home port from December 2024 to April 2025. The ship will offer seven-day roundtrip sailings throughout the Southern Caribbean, including stops in Castries, St. Lucia and Bridgetown, Barbados.

Select itineraries on the Norwegian Viva will travel to the “ABC Islands” – Aruba (Oranjestad), Bonaire (Kralendijk) and Curaçao (Willemstad). Norwegian says the Norwegian Viva will also make a few stops “on the west side of the Caribbean.”

The Norwegian Escape, a 1,069-foot ship that was built in 2015, with be making seven- to 14-day Caribbean sailings from Galveston, Texas, starting in December 2024 through March 2025. The ship’s seven-day offering will sail the Western Caribbean and visit Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras and Harvest Caye, Norwegian’s resort-style destination in Southern Belize.

Fourteen-day sailings on the Norwegian Escape will explore the Eastern Caribbean, including St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Castries, St. Lucia; George Town, Grand Cayman; Cozumel, Mexico and Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian’s private island in the Bahamas.

Alaska

The Norwegian Joy, a 1,094-foot “Breakaway Plus Class” ship that was built in 2017 and refurbished in 2019, will be sailing to Alaska from April 2025 to October 2025, according to Norwegian’s press release.

The ship will make nine- and 10-day roundtrip sailings from Seattle, Washington, to Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Reserve and Hubbard Glacier in the Wrangell–St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

Select itineraries on the Norwegian Joy will go to Icy Strait Point, an Alaskan tourist attraction in the City of Hoonah, and Ketchikan, an Alaskan city on Revillagigedo Island.

Panama Canal

The Norwegian Encore, also a 1,094-foot “Breakaway Plus Class” ship, but built in 2019, will be sailing through the 40-mile-long Panama Canal starting in October 2024, according to Norwegian’s press release.

The ship will have 21-day itineraries that sail from Seattle, Washington, to San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta and Acapulco, Mexico; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Panama City, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; George Town, Grand Cayman and Miami, Florida.

Norwegian notes that this “Extraordinary Journey” is a one-way trip that ends in Miami.