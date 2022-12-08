Obituary For Deborah L. Gilley

Deborah L. Gilley, age 65, of Findlay and formerly of Kenton, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Manor at Greendale in Findlay. She was born to parents, Jesse C. and Phyllis J. (Ford) Gilley Sr. on May 15, 1957 in Kenton, Ohio.

Debi was a graduate of Kenton Sr. High School, Class of 1975. She was an enthusiastic birdwatcher, loved her cooking shows, and always kept up with local happenings with her ear on the scanner. Debi was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, a member of Kenton Moose Lodge #428, and enjoyed family genealogy. Debi will be missed by her friends and family.

Debi is survived by her siblings, Brenda (Doug) Taylor of Springfield, VA., Bill Ford of Tampa, FL., and Michele (Ben) Taylor of Ft. McCoy, FL; sister-in-law, Amy Gilley of Smyrna, TN; uncle and aunt, Gene and Ruth Ford of Matthews, N.C.; aunt, Marjorie Gilley of FL; nieces, Brittany (Mike) Harris of Christiana, TN, Jessica Damianni of Springfield, VA, and Emma Taylor of Ft. Coy, FL; nephews, Lee Gilley of Smyrna, TN, Clay and Cade Taylor, both of Ft. Coy, FL; her very special great nephew, Henry Harris of Christiana, TN; and cousin, Don (Janaan) Sorgen of Kenton. She is also survived by her honorary sister and lifelong friend, Patti (Chuck) Dysert and her honorary kids, Shannon Barnes and Kade House. Debi was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Jesse Gilley Jr.; nephew, Michael Taylor; maternal grandparents, Horace and Virginia Ford; and paternal grandparents, Lannis and Alyne Gilley.

In honoring Debi’s wishes, there will be no funeral services and interment will be held at a later date. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd., Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with arrangements.