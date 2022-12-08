Olivia Wilde Rocked Up To The People’s Choice Awards Wearing An

As you’re likely well aware, reports emerged last month that Olivia’s relationship with Harry Styles was over after almost two years together. In line with the rest of their relationship, neither Harry nor Olivia have officially commented on the breakup.
Fast-forward to last night’s People’s Choice Awards, when Olivia accepted the award for The Drama Movie of 2022 for Don’t Worry Darling — the movie Olivia and Harry reportedly met filming.
And Olivia sported a totally sheer lace Dior look for the event:
Of course, the term “revenge dress” hearkens back to the 1994 Christina Stambolian dress Princess Diana wore the same night that then-Prince Charles admitted to cheating on her in a television documentary. It’s been used to describe plenty of post-breakup looks throughout the years, from Mariah Carey to Julia Fox.
However, Olivia’s stylist, Karla Welch, wasn’t a big fan of the term being used in this case, writing on Instagram, “What’s revenge? We dress for the fucking matriarchy.”
For what it’s worth, this isn’t the first time Olivia has gone for a sheer look. Check out this Alexandre Vauthier gown, which Olivia wore to this year’s Academy Museum Gala — before her split with Harry made headlines.
