Orange County makes pet adoption easier this holiday season

The Orange County Animal Care is making adoption easier for people this holiday season.

The organization is waiving the adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and heavier during the month of December, a news release said.

The promotion is available to residents from any city.

The waived adoption fees include costs for microchipping, vaccinations, spaying or neutering, and anti-parasite treatment. However, the waived cost doesn’t cover licensing expenses or puppies 6 months old and younger.

Orange County Animal Care hopes that by waiving these fees, more large breed dogs, who make up over 95% of the animals at the facility and one-third of the available animals for adoption, will find a home for the holidays, a news release said.

In November, about 117 dogs who are 25 pounds or heavier were adopted, thanks to Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s donation to cover the adoption fees for families.

For people who don’t want to adopt a dog, Bartlett is also sponsoring the adoption fees for cats, birds, bunnies, hamsters, and guinea pigs until Dec. 24, a news release said.

Potential adopters can see which animals are available on the Orange County Animal Care website or meet them at the county’s weekly “Pooches on the Patio” event.

People who don’t want to adopt but still want to support the facility can purchase an item for the animals through Amazon.

Potential adopters can inquire about adoptions by setting up an appointment with the organization on their website. Walk-ins are also welcomed.