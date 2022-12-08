Outlander fans expose baffling Jamie and Murtagh plot hole

Sharing their theory about the storyline, Redditor Fiction_escapist posted: “So Jamie gets hit in the head with an axe while with the clanless men.

“I assume well before that Dougal shared the lie about Jenny’s child. When he returns after healing he calls for Murtagh.

“Wouldn’t Murtagh have known about Jenny’s marriage? There’s nothing in the books explaining his disconnect is there?”

Murtagh is apparently unaware Jamie’s sister had been married to Ian Murray (Steven Cree) and had given birth to a child, despite having plenty of opportunities to talk to Dougal.

The revelation is presented as completely new information, but many observant Outlander fans soon realised all three men should have already known about Jenny’s marital status.