Overwatch 2 – Ramattra Hero Guide

Overwatch 2 Season 2 has arrived, bringing a new map, a battle pass, and hero, Ramattra the tank. Ramattra is an Omnic leader, one who is afraid to use violence to protect his people. As a tank, Ramattra can switch forms depending on the situation, making him a flexible pick for most game modes. Here’s everything you need to know to dominate in Overwatch 2 as Ramattra. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Ramattra overview
Ramattra has two forms, with his default form being called Omnic. In this form Ramattra has the ability to create temporary shields and has access to his long-range weapon, the Void Accelerator. This weapon fires weak projectiles in a tight pattern over long distances. He can use ability to switch into his Nemesis form, where he has increased armor and access to his Pummel attack, which fires short range punch blasts. In this form Ramattra can also block his face, which reduces the amount of damage he takes from attacks to his front side. His ultimate ability puts him in Nemesis mode and creates a field around him, tethering enemies and dealing damage to them. As long as someone is taking damage, the ultimate will continue.