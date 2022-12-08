Paige Spiranac Signs On To Host Top Chefs Golf & Tennis Tourney

Paige Spiranac signs on to host 4th Annual Celebrity Chefs & Friends Golf and Tennis Tournament benefiting City Harvest set for May 8, 2023 “The services City Harvest provides are essential to feeding those in need and a cause I support. I have been involved with this tournament from its start and hosting it was always a goal of mine,” said Paige Spiranac.

Culinary connoisseurs who love golf, tennis, and spending time with their favorite top chefs need to mark their calendars for May 8, 2023, for the 4th annual Celebrity Chefs & Friends Golf and Tennis Tournament Benefiting City Harvest, hosted by Paige Spiranac, social media personality, former professional golfer and model, who was recently named 2022 Maxim magazine’s “Sexiest Woman Alive.”

The tournament will bring 60-star chefs and restaurateurs, Spiranac, and notable professional athletes to play and socialize with golf and tennis enthusiasts at the prestigious Alpine Country Club, all while raising money to support City Harvest, New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization dedicated to feeding New Yorkers in need. The 2022 tournament raised enough for City Harvest to provide nearly 850,000 meals for New Yorkers. http://www.cityharvest.org/Golf

“The services City Harvest provides are essential to feeding those in need and a cause I support. I have been involved with the tournament from its start and hosting it was always a goal of mine,” said Spiranac, who splits her time between New York City and Colorado. “Golf and cooking are two passion points that inspire people and can have a positive impact too. My fans can count on me bringing the heat and sharing my culinary flare!”

Established in 2019 by experiential marketer and connected foodie Herb Karlitz, the tournament has been described by attendees as an elevated food & wine festival combining an animated round of golf or tennis filled with camaraderie. The event features mouth-watering food and drink throughout the day and post-round celebration including many of the chefs’ signature bites using obsession-worthy ingredients.

“This event brings together amazing chefs and food lovers like me for a great day of fun on and off the golf course and tennis courts, while also raising money for a great cause,” said Karlitz, City Harvest Food Council member and President of Karlitz & Co.

As host, Spiranac will be joined by Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, serving as tournament Golf Chair for the fourth straight year, in addition to City Harvest Food Council members Simon Kim and Kerry Heffernan, who return as Tennis Co-Chairs. “I look forward to bringing together my friends in the culinary community each year to support food rescue. City Harvest is an incredible organization and helping our neighbors in need is something that I am very passionate about,” said Zakarian, a member of City Harvest’s Board of Directors and Chairman of the organization’s Food Council.

City Harvest rescues and delivers millions of pounds of food for the growing number of New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables. As inflation and food prices have surged to a 40-year high, NYC food pantries and soup kitchens are still seeing nearly 70% more visits than pre-pandemic levels. In response to the high level of need, City Harvest will rescue and deliver at least 75 million pounds of food this year, sustaining food rescue and delivery operations well above pre-pandemic levels.

“As prices have surged for necessities like food and rent, it is more important than ever to donate and help our neighbors in need,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. “Events like these help City Harvest rescue and deliver more than 200,000 pounds of food a day for New Yorkers in need. We are so grateful to Paige Spiranac for hosting, Herb Karlitz for producing, and for everyone participating to help us feed our neighbors — one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time.”

About City Harvest



City Harvest is New York’s first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. This year, we will rescue at least 75 million pounds of fresh, nutritious food and deliver it—free of charge—to more than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners and our own Mobile Markets across the five boroughs. We work alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. For 40 years, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.

About Karlitz & Company



Event Producer, Karlitz & Company (KCO), for more than thirty years, has been an industry leader in designing memorable experiences that enable its clients to engage with their clients and customers. KCO prides themselves on taking simple concepts and designing something memorable. Whether through culinary and wine focused experiences, music festivals, sports, or destination events, KCO leverages the lifestyle verticals that work best for each client.

Media Contact:



Adam Paige / 646-391-6659