Paul McCartney Stayed in Touch With the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson

Paul McCartney and Brian Wilson had a mutual respect for each other — McCartney even showed Wilson a Beatles original before it was released. Here’s what Wilson said about his relationship with the Beatles member in his memoir.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney mentioned his favorite Beach Boys song — ‘God Only Knows’

Sir Paul McCartney and Brian Wilson perform together | KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images

They were two of the biggest bands in the rock scene. There were overlapping moments between the Beach Boys and the Beatles, with John Lennon and George Harrison approaching Al Jardine about transcendental meditation. Rubber Soul by the Beatles had a “profound impact” on the Beach Boys songwriter.

McCartney specifically mentioned his appreciation for the bass line in Pet Sounds, a Beach Boys album created predominately by songwriter and vocalist Brian Wilson. According to Far Out Magazine, the songwriter named “God Only Knows” as his favorite Beach Boys hit.

“‘God Only Knows’ is one of the few songs that reduces me to tears every time I hear it,” he said in an interview. “It’s really just a love song, but it’s brilliantly done. It shows the genius of Brian.”