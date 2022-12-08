Paul Pelosi seen on Capitol Hill | CNN Politics





CNN

—



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen leaving her office Wednesday with her husband, Paul Pelosi.

The pair greeted children waiting outside the speaker’s office and are attending a holiday party Wednesday for members.

In October, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at the couple’s home in San Francisco by a male assailant, who was searching for the House speaker, according to court documents.

Following the attack, Paul Pelosi had surgery “to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement at the time.

Paul Pelosi made his first public appearance on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors.