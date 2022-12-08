People with certain respiratory conditions can get £156 a week

People on PIP will also be receiving a one-off £10 Christmas bonus payment this week to help with the extra costs of the festive period.

The bonus is usually paid to people who get certain benefits in the qualifying week, which is normally the first week of December.

People are receiving the funds automatically in the same bank or building society account in which they usually receive their payments.

Receiving the funds will not affect someone’s existing claim to a payment or how much they get.