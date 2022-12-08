Phil Spencer Explains How Call Of Duty On Nintendo Platforms Will

Call of Duty will come to Nintendo if the Xbox-Activision Blizzard merger goes through, but how will that work exactly?

The latest twist in the Xbox-Activision Blizzard merger tale came in the form of Nintendo being offered a ten-year Call of Duty commitment from the former this week. That has raised a lot of questions regarding how exactly that might work. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has attempted to explain the process that will begin if all the pieces of its $70 billion acquisition puzzle fall into place.





When you first heard the news that Xbox had offered Nintendo a decade-long Call of Duty deal, you might have assumed it was a joke. While it is clearly a shot at PlayStation which rejected that same deal, at least in part, Spencer and Xbox are deadly serious about bringing Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms in the future.

“Once we get into the rhythm of this, our plan would be that when [a Call of Duty game] launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, that it would also be available on Nintendo at the same time,” Spencer told The Washington Post (thanks, Nintendo Life). However, before it can reach a point where every version of a Call of Duty game is ready to go at the same time, the acquisition needs to be completed.

That means before it can happen, and before Nintendo’s Call of Duty deal can even begin, the merger needs to be approved and completed. That makes a lot of sense as if the deal isn’t finalized, but work on a Nintendo version of Call of Duty has already begun, all of that work might well have been for nothing. As for which version of the game Nintendo will get, while most are expecting a port of Call of Duty Mobile, Spencer’s comments imply otherwise.

“How you get games onto Nintendo, how you run a development team that is targeting multiple platforms, that’s experience we have,” Spencer explained, giving Minecraft as an example. So probably more than a simple mobile port, but maybe not the exact same game as PC and other console players will get. Xbox needs to get the Activision Blizzard deal through the door before all that happens, of course, with regulators in the US, UK, and Europe still holding things up.

