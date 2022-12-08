Piers Morgan brands Harry and Meghan doc ‘worse than the

Piers Morgan has taken a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial new six-part Netflix series just minutes into its release today. The 57-year-old likened the episodes to reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians in his latest swipe at the married couple.

In the documentary, Harry and Meghan give fans an insight into the span of their relationship from its early days as well as the challenges and controversies that led them to feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

Taking to his Twitter page, Piers wrote: “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix.”

It’s not the first time the outspoken journalist has blasted the pair, which prompted many of his followers to question why he was tuning in to watch their show.

Gem Griffin wrote: “Still watched it though!? Not even some of their loyal “fans” have watched it yet!

