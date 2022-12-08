Piers Morgan fights Harry’s claim that Meghan ‘doesn’t have a

He now reportedly receives a 30 percent cut when the images are re-used, according to the Daily Mirror – but critics have pointed out that Meghan lived with her father for some of her school years and that he financially provided for her, only to feel “abandoned” when she cut off contact with him later.

As a lighting director on film sets, he also introduced Meghan to the industry to help launch her career as an actress, which gave her a degree of fame and fortune.

Yet @ClaudiaMay6 tweeted: “Piers… just because a parent was around, doesn’t make them a good parent. Those years could have been filled with awful things. Lots of people have estranged relationships with family members.”

On the other hand, @LucreciaAldao wrote: “I feel very sorry for Thomas Markle. He must be just as hurt as the @RoyalFamily. Why [does] @netflix call this a documentary, when it’s a Meghan fantasy sitcom?”

Meanwhile @but_an_ben was intrigued by what might have happened behind closed doors in Meghan’s household, musing: “When the only relative she had at her wedding was her mother – no siblings, aunts, uncles, or cousins – it seems that there’s more to the story.”

Finally, poking fun at Piers’ well-documented “obsession” with discussing Harry and Meghan, @DiddyMan74 joked: “Wow you’re watching Piers, who would have thought?”

