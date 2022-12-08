Piers Morgan highlights ‘truest’ thing Harry and Meghan said in

Piers Morgan, 57, cautioned those planning to watch the Sussexes’ new Netflix documentary that they would need both a “sick bucket” and tissues for their tears of laughter. While the remaining episodes are expected to drop only next week, Piers has accused the series of being largely comprised of lies.

The journalist described it as a “predictable, cliche-ridden, simperingly sycophantic snooze-fest”.

However, he claimed the first few episodes do hold one standout statement.

He wrote in his column for The Sun: “‘I sacrificed everything I know to join ‘Meghan’s world’,’ (Prince Harry) says at one point, in what may be the truest statement either of them makes in their extended disingenuous whine.”

Piers denoted the couple as “nothing more than royal Kardashians” while also saying the Sussexes had less class, loyalty and brains than the famous American family.

More to follow…

