Piers Morgan’s Harry and Meghan ‘obnoxious, self-serving’ rant

Piers Morgan has immediately launched into a vicious rant against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on his TalkTV show, branding the couple’s behaviour “obnoxious, self-serving and hypocritical”. The furious critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was reacting after the first three episoides of their hotly-anticipated Netflix documentary premiered in the UK this morning.

Speaking on Piers Morgan – Uncensored, he raged: “Harry and Meghan’s romance, engagement and marriage were all greeted with ecstatic joy by the British media, the public and the Royal Family that they have now all abandoned.

“That’s the truth. Not Harry and Meghan’s truth, but the actual truth. The first three hours of this Netflix series paint a very different and far uglier picture of this country and our Royal Family.”

The show then cuts to a clip from the Netflix series, with Harry saying: “Eight days after the relationship became public, I put out a statement calling out the racist undertones of articles and headlines that were written by the British press.

Meghan then says: “I wasn’t thinking about how race played a part in any of this. I genuinely didn’t think about it.