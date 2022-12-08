Pippa Middleton’s wedding tiara showed a ‘loss of innocence’

Ms Dimmick added: “In this instance, Maidenhair fern represents ‘purity’ and ‘innocence’ so is a perfect choice for Pippa’s bridal headpiece.

“This choice, however, is also about style. The form and scale of this tiara headpiece perfectly complement Pippa’s bone structure and face shape as well as being beautifully balanced with her dress.

“Cleverly, the additional complementary headpiece is worn behind and secured her veil ensuring this wasn’t attached to the tiara which often pulls it down and weighs too heavily.

“These were both designed by Middleton family favourites Robinson Pelham, Chelsea-based jewellers renowned for quality design.