Categories
Gaming

Pizza Hut streamers invade Call of Duty with free food


Integration by VMLY&R is helping to cement the pizza chain as the food of choice among gamers.

Pizza Hut Australia has entered the combat zone to parley with players and dish out free pizza in Call of Duty.

Working with VMLY&R, it invited streamers to enter the hot zone and use the new in-game proximity chat functionality to connect with players during the ’Warzone’ mode.

Streamers Manik or GHHutz had a task on their hands taking orders while dodging barrages of bullets in the Al Mazerah map.

Jake Barrow, the group ECD at VMLY&R Melbourne & Sydney, said: ”It’s hard to stay relevant in gaming, but for Pizza Hut to capitalize on the new proximity chat function in Call of Duty just days after launch is a real win.

”As a COD veteran, I know that if you’re going to get rekt, you may as well do it with a free Pepperoni Lovers.”

Credits

Pizza Hut CEO & founder: Phil Reed

Director of marketing & digital: Simon Stocks

Project assistant: Jonathan Reed

Creative agency: VMLY&R Commerce

CCO, AUNZ: Paul Nagy Group

ECD, Sydney & Melbourne: Jake Barrow Senior

Account director: Gracie Grinham

Business director: Erin Hunter

Creative director: Adam Searle

Senior art director: Bryce Waters

Senior copywriter: Tatsuki Kamekawa

Junior art director: Andrew Bao

Junior copywriter: Charles Dejean

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.