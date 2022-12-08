Pizza Hut streamers invade Call of Duty with free food

Integration by VMLY&R is helping to cement the pizza chain as the food of choice among gamers.
Pizza Hut Australia has entered the combat zone to parley with players and dish out free pizza in Call of Duty.
Working with VMLY&R, it invited streamers to enter the hot zone and use the new in-game proximity chat functionality to connect with players during the ’Warzone’ mode.
Streamers Manik or GHHutz had a task on their hands taking orders while dodging barrages of bullets in the Al Mazerah map.
Jake Barrow, the group ECD at VMLY&R Melbourne & Sydney, said: ”It’s hard to stay relevant in gaming, but for Pizza Hut to capitalize on the new proximity chat function in Call of Duty just days after launch is a real win.
”As a COD veteran, I know that if you’re going to get rekt, you may as well do it with a free Pepperoni Lovers.”
Credits
Pizza Hut CEO & founder: Phil Reed
Director of marketing & digital: Simon Stocks
Project assistant: Jonathan Reed
Creative agency: VMLY&R Commerce
CCO, AUNZ: Paul Nagy Group
ECD, Sydney & Melbourne: Jake Barrow Senior
Account director: Gracie Grinham
Business director: Erin Hunter
Creative director: Adam Searle
Senior art director: Bryce Waters
Senior copywriter: Tatsuki Kamekawa
Junior art director: Andrew Bao
Junior copywriter: Charles Dejean