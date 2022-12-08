Play Now: Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion

Summary New DLC for Jurassic World Evolution 2 out now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

“Jurassic World Dominion” roared onto cinema screens earlier this year, captivating audiences with incredible moments, gorgeous locations, and spectacular dinosaurs. That’s exactly what we’re aiming to do for players with Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion, the latest DLC for our immersive management simulation. Featuring four all-new prehistoric species, four additional skins and variants, and a thrilling new campaign set across a sun-drenched Mediterranean setting. And you can play it on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S right now.

We’re transporting you to the warmth and wonder of Malta to take on an entirely new campaign mode. Set before the dramatic events of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World Dominion”, you can find work alongside key figures including Kayla Watts (voiced by DeWanda Wise), Soyona Santos (voiced by Dichen Lachman), Barry Sembène (voiced by Omar Sy), and Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott), as you team with Cabot Finch to establish brand new parks across three Mediterranean locations.

With Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion, we’ve strived to make a true companion piece to the film while building on it in new and exciting ways. For example, in the DLC you can make use of our new mechanic: the dinosaur exchange. Whenever you want to acquire more species, eggs, and even genome data, you can get them from the dinosaur exchange. Be warned, however, that not every listing on the exchange will arrive exactly as you’d expect.

As well as the dinosaur exchange, new organizations are an additional feature of the DLC. You’ll work with both the Underground and Authorities, building trust with these organizations by completing contracts to unlock further opportunities for your parks. These range from hatchery upgrades that make managing your park simpler to additional locations in which to build more facilities. With the Authorities and the Underground both taking a keen interest in your operation across the area, who you choose to align with opens up new and different ways to develop your parks.

We’ve aimed to make your influence in Malta matter. Rather than building the perfect park in isolation then moving on to the next one, progress is persistent across all three locations. You can switch between your islands once unlocked, whether you want to attend to urgent matters, do some dinosaur dealings, or simply spruce up one of the enclosures. There’s even the addition of a cargo ship at your disposal, so you can transport dinosaurs across the sea. That crowd-drawing Carnotaurus doesn’t have to stay in one spot anymore – you can take it with you.

We’ve also added an entirely new range of buildings inspired by “Jurassic World Dominion”. These include the Acquisition Center, viewing gallery, and hotel, which all fit right in thematically with their new Malta surroundings. Plus, you can seat your ranger, MVU, and capture teams in new-style vehicles, and even add fresh decorations to make your parks stand out. One of my favorite touches on one of the islands is the natural lagoon, an organic feature of the landscape, which you can actually house your marine species in. Rather than constructing an artificial marine habitat yourself, try taking advantage of this beautiful bay. All Malta buildings are available to use in sandbox mode.

Of course, the expansion also features a host of new dinosaurs as seen in “Jurassic World Dominion”, each one looking and behaving just as they did in the film. We’ll start with the infamous Atrociraptor, which resembles a bulkier and even more dangerous Velociraptor. In addition to a host of skin color options, it also comes with four skins from the movie: Red, Ghost, Tiger, and Panthera.

There’s the distinctive Lystrosaurus, a short, squat herbivore bearing both a horned beak and tusks. I love that we’ve included this peculiar little guy, and I recommend feeding it all the vegetation it wants, because it deserves it. We’ve also got the colourfully feathered Oviraptor, who stands out with its magnificent plumage, and the diminutive Moros Intrepidus, quick and nimble carnivorous cousin of the mighty T. rex.

But that’s not all. We also wanted to add even more appeal to the existing roster, and in Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion, you’ll find stunning new film-inspired skin and variants. Pick new-look models for your Iguanodon, Allosaurus, and Dimorphodon, and give your Carnotaurus a scarred skin, capturing how they appear in “Jurassic World Dominion”.

We’ve put so much love into Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion, and we’re so excited for you to play it. New challenges and exciting opportunities await in Malta!

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion is out now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One (requires Jurassic Evolution 2 base game to play).

