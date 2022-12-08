Poland chief brands EU funds stance a ‘knife in the back’ by





Polish Secretary of State Tadeusz Kościński has likened the EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen’s insistence on withholding funds to Poland to a “stab in the back.” The former finance minister lashed out at the EU Commission’s failure to agree to unlock money held up in Warsaw and Brussels’ row over the rule of law while the war in Ukraine is raging on Poland’s doorstep.

Mr Kościński told Express.co.uk: “We’re in such a very specific situation with a war going on, I don’t think we should be looking at [EU funding]. “It’s not the time to discuss whether or not the EU should be giving us money or not, it’s the time to give the money. “Let’s wait until the war finishes and then go back into discussing what the EU wants from Poland and what Poland can offer to the EU. “It’s not the time when there’s a fight going on, and we’re helping neighbours in that fight for [the EU] to start putting a knife in our backs.” READ MORE: Russia pundit demands ‘children’ sent to front to avoid having to pay pensions to widows

He also raged at the EU Commission’s lack of flexibility when it comes to member states finding solutions to the economic impact of the war in Ukraine. Mr Kościński told Express.co.uk: “I think someone in Brussels has got the rule book and they go look this is the problem, this is rule number one this is what you should do. “They should look at the bigger context, we have a war going on. We have a couple of million refugees coming into Poland. “The war caused energy prices to soar through the roof, and the EU Commission has said that we have to put back the VAT at the rates that we had before the war started.

“I think they should add another couple of lines to the rule books and say but if there’s a war going on, the rulebook gets thrown out the window, we can’t recover. We can’t live according to some sort of rule book.” Mr Kościński believes there is a common feeling between the United Kingdom and Poland regarding Brussels’ bureaucratic meddling and moves towards a European-wide superstate. He told Express.co.uk: “It boils down to that both the United Kingdom and Poland, we don’t want the United States of Europe, that’s when it comes down to. “We have our national pride, our history, and culture, and we want to rule ourselves. DON’T MISS: Russia gives Iran seized British weapons [INSIGHT]

“We want to obviously be in a club where we can, working together where commerce can be encouraged, exchange of cultures can be encouraged, but we don’t want to lose that culture. “And I think that’s one of the biggest problems that we have with the EU. “The EU wants to become the United States of Europe. “We want to be a standalone country, that’s the biggest problem the EU Commission doesn’t understand and sooner or later, we’re gonna have an even bigger problem than we have already.”